More staff needed at East Kilbride’s Semi Scenic

Despite doubling its head count from 12 to 24 over the last year, East Kilbride-based semiconductor equipment refurbishment specialist, Semi Scenic, is desperate to hire more engineers with experience of its sector.

Managing Director, Don Nicolson, said, "We have seen sales for the first half of 2010 increase four times compared to last year as a number of our competitors have withdrawn from the market. This is of course very gratifying, but it has led to us having to make strenuous efforts to recruit more experienced semi conductor equipment engineers. We have already doubled numbers, including the hiring of two US citizens as contractors, over the last twelve months, but we still need more people to cope with the level of customer demand we are seeing throughout Europe."



Semi Scenic also grows its own talent and over the last few years has trained a number of youngsters introduced to it by the East Kilbride-based training organisation, EKGTA. One, Sean Armit, joined Semi Scenic with minimal qualifications 4 years ago and he is now a highly-valued member of the team who has also achieved his HNC while learning on the job.



"We are sending Sean to California in October for 2 weeks for specialist system training before he takes up his field service role, travelling throughout Europe and meeting our customers’ requirements on site", said Mr. Nicolson.



For the calendar year 2010, Mr. Nicolson believes his business, which is recognized by major US-based business Lam Research as its preferred Legacy Etch system refurbishment provider in Europe, will record sales of around GBP 5 million.