Elcoteq Europe appoints new boss

Mr Harri Ojala, MSc (Eng), MBA, (born 1959) has been appointed President of Elcoteq's Geographical Area (GA) Europe and a member of the company's Management Conference effective September 26, 2005.

Mr Ojala joined Elcoteq in 2001 and worked first as the General Manager of Elcoteq's plant in Poland. Later on he has held different positions within the company, the most recent one as Director, Operations, NPI and After-Sales, Europe. Prior to joining Elcoteq Mr Ojala worked at KONE Corporation between 1986 and 2001 in various positions in Germany and in the USA.

