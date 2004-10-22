Sistema Selects TANDBERG

Sistema Selects TANDBERG Television for Russia's First ADSL Entertainment Network.

TANDBERG Television announced that it has secured the contract to provide IPTV decoding, encoding and streaming solutions to Sistema, the largest private sector consumer services company in Russia and an active player in the Russian telecommunications market. The agreement will see TANDBERG Television provide a range of solutions to enable the delivery of broadcast quality television and video services over ADSL to Sistema's residential customers. The system will be delivered and installed in November 2004. The multimedia project being implemented by Sistema Mass Media, Sistema's media arm, is one of the largest broadband projects in the world and will provide a wide range of users in Moscow and the Russian regions with advanced broadband entertainment services, including interactive TV, video on demand, multimedia games, high-speed internet access and e-commerce.



"This is a milestone project in the development of Russia's consumer entertainment and information infrastructure and we are delighted to have been selected as a partner by Sistema. This contract is not only confirmation of our IPTV expertise and technology leadership but also furthers our strength in the Russian TV market where we have been serving broadcasters and operators for many years," says Pawel Sulikowski, TANDBERG Television's Regional Manager for Russia and Eastern Europe.