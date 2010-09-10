ON Semi expands Belgian facility

ON Semiconductor plans to expand production capacity at its 6-inch (150mm) wafer manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium, by around 40% with a total equipment investment in 2010 of EUR 12.3 million.

The EUR 12.3 million being invested in additional manufacturing equipment at the Belgium facility is part of the company’s overall plan to maximize its in-house manufacturing operations. Equipment installation efforts are underway, and are expected to increase production at the Belgium wafer fab by 40% by early 2011. The company expects to locally hire additional blue collar and white collar labor in support of the expansion.



“Our customers have had great success in utilizing products fabricated in ON Semiconductor’s Oudenaarde facility in order to gain market share over their competitors,” said Brent Wilson vice president of European manufacturing operations for ON Semiconductor.



ON Semiconductor’s Oudenaarde, Belgium, site employs approximately 500 people. In addition to the manufacturing teams, there are local teams focused on product research and development, IC design, sales and marking for the company’s Automotive, Industrial and Foundry business units, as well as business and support staffs. ON Semiconductor also operates a site in Vilvoorde, Belgium, where an additional 50 automotive business unity employees work.