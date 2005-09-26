Strategic purchasing team formed at Remploy

Remploy has shaped up its purchasing activities by consolidating component spending from its five UK manufacturing sites.

Dave Walker will be purchasing manager and Helen Maude the buyer.



"Remploy now has a centralised team that combines the technical and commercial skills essential for the effective buying of electronic components. As materials account for approximately 70% of the cost of a typical PCB, the purchasing function is at the heart of a successful contract manufacturing business", said Aled Williams, Remploy Electronics' operations manager, to EE Times.