PartnerTech to open in Poland

PartnerTech has opened its newly expanded plant in Sieradz, Poland. One of Europe's most cutting-edge facilities, its layout is adapted to the contract manufacture of integrated products in the way that customers throughout both the Nordic area and the rest of Europe are looking for.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly expanded plant took place on the afternoon of Thursday, September 22. With a total area of more than 6,000 square meters, the facility is based on the industrial needs of today's world, including an unwavering focus on customer requirements. Both customers and other interested parties have expressed great curiosity.



"This plant will enable us to offer our Central European customers a concept similar to what we currently work with in Åtvidaberg and Helsinki," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. "As a result, we now have a brand new means of attracting customers in search of someone that can help them develop and manufacture integrated products in additional geographic markets."

Invited customers and other guests attended the ceremony in Sieradz. The mayor's address emphasized the importance of the project for the city and region. Jonson stressed the potential that PartnerTech has identified in both the Nordic area and the rest of Europe.



Pictured from left on the image: Dag Tigerschiölk, chairman of the board, Barbara Mrozowska-Nieradko, City Counseler in Sieradz and Jacek Maciejewski, site manager.