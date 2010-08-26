© Nasdaq

Mike McNamara: 15% revenue growth in 2010

The EMS-giant Flextronics is expecting 15% revenue growth this year. CEO Mike McNamara: "The macroeconomic downturn doesn't mean we can't continue to grow."

The Flextronics boss is expecting double-digit growth in the segments Industrial, Medical and Automotive equipment, reports Reuters. "The consumer business worries us more than anything else, but it looks like double-digit growth even for this year," he said.



He also said that the EMS-provider will add about USD 3 billion of business this year on the strength of organic growth opportunities. However, acquisitions will not be high on the cards. The company is rather focussed on integrating previous buys, the article continued. "There will be a 'substantial slowing' of acquisitions, but Flextronics will continue to be opportunistic about companies that might be good fits", Mr McNamara told Reuters.