Ericsson to give away equipment

Ericsson has signed a deal with the local authorities of Nynäshamn, in the Eastern of Sweden, to give away its remaining equipment to the company that eventually would be interested of taking over Ericsson's former base station plant in Nynäshamn.

A complete surface mount line, a paste printer and a soldering machine together with four ABB robots and three Flexlink lines plus a lot more equipment is available for the company that is interested in moving in to the old Ericsson plant. Added to this Ericsson is also willing to help the possible buyer of the plant.