Electro Rent establish in Europe

According to Reed-Electronics, test-and-measurement and computer-equipment rental company, Electro Rent is by the acquisition of Everest ES establishing ooperations in Belgium.

David Saeys, the owner of Everest, will become the general manager of ER Europe. Everest has been operating in alliance with Electro Rent for several years.



"We are very excited about establishing a local presence to provide quality service at competitive prices in the European market," commented chairman and CEO Dan Greenberg. "We intend to build a significant market presence and provide European technology companies with access to one world's largest inventories of test and measurement and computers", he adds.



