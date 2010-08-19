Jabil expands in the US

Jabil Circuit's facility in Germantown, Memphis is currently ramping up hiring and capital expenditures to handle new clients.

The site handles clients such as IBM and Network Appliance Inc. The site has also added Riverbed Technologies Inc.



According to Memphis Business Journal, this facility earlier belonged to Hewlett-Packard, which remained as the main customer in Memphis until April this year. It employs 520 people and 40 new employees will be added. It is investing $13 million in manufacturing equipment and property. The investment will fall under a tax abatement which will save the company $1.6 million in city and county taxes through an eight-year term.



This expansion is not related to a Jabil Global Services expansion which is reportedly choosing between Memphis and Jeffersontown, Kentucky. That project is looking to add 241 jobs to the Jeffersontown area, Memphis Business Journal reported.