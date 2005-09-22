Danish LCD firm to suspend payments

The Danish LCD firm Orion Europe that moved in to Flextronics earlier facilities in Pandrup, is now suspending their payments.

Orion went through a major expansion of the business when they moved in the operations from Århus to Pandrup last Autumn. The company has now realised that running the business is no longer possible with existing expenses. Therefore the company has decided to suspend the payments until the financial situation has been improved.



300 jobs are in danger at the plant due to the tough financial situation.



Today the factory produces half a million LCD-panels a year.