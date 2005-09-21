Screenshot of debug functions

GÖPEL electronic presents<br> new Generation Test Sequencer

GÖPEL electronic offers a new test sequencer software for various complex high flexibility test tasks, named PROGRESS.

Because of the increasing quantity and complexity of functions per unit especially in vehicle electronics, an efficient software for the time-saving test also in test environments is necessary. The new test sequencer PROGRESS meets these requirements technologically based on National Instruments' TestStand.



PROGRESS's benefits are, among others, its simple handling without prior programming knowledge, an extended program structure by an enhanced sub-program technology, the parallel operation of different test programs, the administration of various macro libraries, extended macro functionality, extensive possibilities to work with local and global variables as well as the definition and execution of preconditions and completion sequences.



Optionally, it is possible to extend the new test sequencer's functions for the use in optical tests. Furthermore, a statistic evaluation tool to analyse test process results and the option to connect process data bases or an XML protocol generator are available.



The standard system software of GÖPEL electronic's modular PXI based functional test system TESSY is based on PROGRESS. It can additionally be used for high-functionality test tasks, whereby manual and automated test executions are possible. PROGRESS is particularly suitable for ready-to-go or easy-to-go solutions.