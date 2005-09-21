Russia aims to take the lead on the chip market

A Federal Industries official said yesterday that Russia is on its way to regaining the lead in the microelectronic sector.

According to Yuri Borisov, head of the agency's radio-electronic industry department, there are objective conditions for Russia to refresh and strengthen the sector and regulated government purchases could serve as a catalyst for revival.



The Russian electronics market is estimated to be worth about $1 billion. Today the Russian companies accounts for 20%-25% of the market but their sales are growing at an increasingly high rate.