Nortel to keep manufacturing<br> at Northern Ireland plant

Nortel Networks Corp. has changed their mind about the transfer of its plant in Monkstown in Northern Ireland to Flextronics.

The company will now retain its manufacturing of mainly optical communications equipment at the Monkstown plant and the threatened jobs at the plant are now secured.



Nortel also plans to establish a regional supply chain center at the facility to serve its European, Middle East and African operations.



Other operations will still be transferred to Flextronics as part of a deal announced last year. Some operations have already been transferred to the Singapore based Flextronics. Manufacturing operations in Calgary, Alberta and Campinas, Brazil will be transferred by the end of the first quarter of 2006. Flextronics will now pay between $575 million to $625 million for the transferred operations.