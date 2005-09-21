Electronics Production | September 21, 2005
Elcoteq Tallinn receives Investor Award
AS Elcoteq Tallinn, the subsidiary of Elcoteq Network Corporation, has received the Foreign Investor 2005 Award from Enterprise Estonia.
Elcoteq Tallinn received the award due to its investments, innovation, export and ability to create new jobs since 1992 when Elcoteq started its operations in Estonia.
Today the two plants of Elcoteq Tallinn form the second largest manufacturing unit of Elcoteq Network Corporation with a total floor space of 42,000 square meters. A major expansion was made in 2004. Now the company can offer a wide range of services from new product introduction (NPI) to box-build production. Elcoteq Tallinn employs some 3,700 people in Estonia and is one of the biggest employers of the country. The company has also been the biggest exporter of Estonia since 1994.
The Entrepreneurship Award Contest was organized now for the fifth time by Enterprise Estonia, which is a governmental institution that supports entrepreneurship in Estonia. The aim of the contest is to acknowledge successful companies that set a good example also for the other companies. The winners were selected in the following categories: Foreign Investor, Innovator, Exporter, Area Developer and Tourism Innovator.
