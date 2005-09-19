Perlos´ third quarter better than expected

In the July-August period, demand for Finland based Perlos' services in the telecommunications industry outperformed expectations and the outlook for September has also improved.

Thanks to the higher than anticipated demand, net sales in July-August grew at a faster clip than previously foreseen and the company has raised its net sales estimate for September.



On the basis currently available information, the third-quarter net sales of the Telecommunications and Electronics business sector are anticipated to grow by over one-fifth compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. In the previous Interim Report, the third-quarter net sales of the Telecommunications and Electronics business sector were expected to improve on July-September 2004 by close to one-fifth. The third-quarter outlook of the Healthcare business sector remains unchanged.



Third-quarter profitability is expected to improve on the previous estimate due to the faster than anticipated growth in net sales as well as efficiency-boosting measures. Earlier, third-quarter earnings per share were expected to not exceed the first quarter's level, or about EUR 0.04.



Perlos will publish its Interim Report for the third quarter on October 28, 2005.