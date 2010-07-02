Electronics Production | July 02, 2010
Nokia faces more competition in Western Europe
The Western European mobile phone market grew 8.1% year on year to 42.7 million units in 1Q10, according to IDC's European Mobile Phone Tracker.
Shipments of smartphones surged in the quarter to 12 million units, 57% higher than in last year's first quarter, to represent 28% of total shipments. Traditional mobile phones (TMPs) declined 4% year on year to 30.7 million units, showing the continuous trend toward smartphones.
"The first quarter is traditionally tough for phone makers as operators clear out old stock from the previous holiday season," said Francisco Jeronimo, European mobile devices research manager, IDC.
"Still, operators are more cautious when launching new models and committing to high volumes, which drives more efficiency to their stock management policies and lower volumes to clear out after peak sales seasons. But last year's first quarter was the worst quarter ever for the mobile phone industry in the region, which makes this year's growth less expressive. On the other hand, the surge in smartphones also bolstered market growth at this time of the year."
The TMP segment, which has been impacted by the increase in smartphone demand, declined 4% year on year and 30% sequentially to 30.7 million units. Sales of Samsung and LG feature phones have also impacted the TMP segment. Both Korean manufacturers, Samsung and LG, have successfully been launching and selling feature phones, as they understand most users are not yet ready for massive smartphone adoption as they still see these devices as complicated handsets.
Smartphone shipments rose to 12 million units, 56% higher than in last year's first quarter, but 7% down from 4Q09. Apple, Research in Motion, and HTC were the main contributors to this quarter's smartphone surge, growing over 100%. By operating system, Android shipped more units than Windows Mobile for the first time to take fourth position, while Symbian continues to lose market share to the iPhone OS and BlackBerry OS.
Nokia faces fierce competition from Samsung and could lose market leadership in Western Europe in 2010. Samsung became the market leader in TMPs.
Nokia's shipments decreased 9% year on year to 14 million units and market share declined from 39% a year ago to 33% in 1Q10. Smartphones increased 13% to 4.9 million units but at a significantly lower growth rate compared with the market growth. Nokia's market share in the segment slumped 16%, from 57% in 1Q09 to 41% in 1Q10. Nokia's TMP shipments declined 18% to 9.1 million units, performing poorly compared with the overall market and direct competitors Samsung and LG. Market share in this segment fell from 35% to 30%.
Samsung's shipments grew 18% year on year to 12.5 million units and market share increased from 27% in 1Q09 to 29% in 1Q10. Samsung became the market leader in TMPs after gaining 10% market share in the segment, ahead of Nokia. Samsung shipped 12.2 million TMPs, for a market share of 40% in the quarter. Strong sales of feature phones and touchscreen devices have helped Samsung gain the market leadership in the segment from Nokia. Smartphones continue to be Samsung's Achilles heel, however. Shipments declined 25% year on year and market share halved from last year's quarter, and the lack of portfolio in this segment has had an impact on Samsung.
"The first quarter is traditionally tough for phone makers as operators clear out old stock from the previous holiday season," said Francisco Jeronimo, European mobile devices research manager, IDC.
"Still, operators are more cautious when launching new models and committing to high volumes, which drives more efficiency to their stock management policies and lower volumes to clear out after peak sales seasons. But last year's first quarter was the worst quarter ever for the mobile phone industry in the region, which makes this year's growth less expressive. On the other hand, the surge in smartphones also bolstered market growth at this time of the year."
The TMP segment, which has been impacted by the increase in smartphone demand, declined 4% year on year and 30% sequentially to 30.7 million units. Sales of Samsung and LG feature phones have also impacted the TMP segment. Both Korean manufacturers, Samsung and LG, have successfully been launching and selling feature phones, as they understand most users are not yet ready for massive smartphone adoption as they still see these devices as complicated handsets.
Smartphone shipments rose to 12 million units, 56% higher than in last year's first quarter, but 7% down from 4Q09. Apple, Research in Motion, and HTC were the main contributors to this quarter's smartphone surge, growing over 100%. By operating system, Android shipped more units than Windows Mobile for the first time to take fourth position, while Symbian continues to lose market share to the iPhone OS and BlackBerry OS.
Nokia faces fierce competition from Samsung and could lose market leadership in Western Europe in 2010. Samsung became the market leader in TMPs.
Nokia's shipments decreased 9% year on year to 14 million units and market share declined from 39% a year ago to 33% in 1Q10. Smartphones increased 13% to 4.9 million units but at a significantly lower growth rate compared with the market growth. Nokia's market share in the segment slumped 16%, from 57% in 1Q09 to 41% in 1Q10. Nokia's TMP shipments declined 18% to 9.1 million units, performing poorly compared with the overall market and direct competitors Samsung and LG. Market share in this segment fell from 35% to 30%.
Samsung's shipments grew 18% year on year to 12.5 million units and market share increased from 27% in 1Q09 to 29% in 1Q10. Samsung became the market leader in TMPs after gaining 10% market share in the segment, ahead of Nokia. Samsung shipped 12.2 million TMPs, for a market share of 40% in the quarter. Strong sales of feature phones and touchscreen devices have helped Samsung gain the market leadership in the segment from Nokia. Smartphones continue to be Samsung's Achilles heel, however. Shipments declined 25% year on year and market share halved from last year's quarter, and the lack of portfolio in this segment has had an impact on Samsung.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments