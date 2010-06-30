AT&S: Looking to further growth

In addition to greater volumes of HDI printed circuit boards, the PCB manufacturer AT&S sees a strong demand for increasingly complex PCBs with greater numbers of layers, which points towards snowballing demand for HDI capacities.

“We have therefore decided to install additional capacity for HDI printed circuit boards at our Shanghai plant, which specialises in volume production of this technology. Around EUR 55 million will be invested in China in the financial year 2009/10”, the Austrian company stated.



During the last fiscal year (ended March 2010) the company experienced a jump in demand for medium series runs of double-sided and multi-layered printed circuit boards. In response, the manufacturer has accelerated work on completing the second plant in Nanjangud (India). Around EUR 10 million have been earmarked for investment during the current financial year, and production is scheduled to begin in autumn 2010.



Strategic realignment for Leoben-Hinterberg

With completion of the transfer of volume production from Leoben-Hinterberg to Asia in the financial year 2009/10, the focus of activities in the current financial year will shift to realigning the Austrian plant to meet European demand (smaller volumes, prototypes, special products) and building up the site’s role as AT&S’s technology centre.



As demand for printed circuit boards produced in India currently outstrips our capacity there by a considerable margin, during the first half of 2010/11 orders will temporarily be produced by Leoben-Hinterberg.



Guidance Fiscal Year 2010/11

The PCB manufacturer forecasts revenues of around EUR 435 million and an EBIT margin of above 7%.