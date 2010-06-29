Philips Lumileds invests in AIX G5 HT MOCVD system

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company has ordered an additional Aixtron G5 HT MOCVD reactor for the production of its Luxeon power LEDs.

Mike Pugh, Chief Procurement Officer of Philips Lumileds, comments “The G5 system’s fully automated operations through integrated wafer handling make this new MOCVD system platform very attractive for us and is one of the reasons we are adding another G5 system at our San Jose facility.”



Dr. Rainer Beccard, Vice President Marketing at Aixtron explains further: “With the introduction of our new innovative technologies in our Next Generation Platform, the AIX G5 HT, we provide a new system to our customers that enables more than the doubling of productivity compared to the previous MOCVD generation. We are delighted that an industry leader such as Philips Lumileds has chosen this system and we are looking forward to closely work with the excellent team of Philips Lumileds in San Jose to ensure a quick and successful qualification of the product."