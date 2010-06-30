iPhone 4 sales top 1.7 Million - in just 3 days

Apple has sold over 1.7 million of its iPhone 4 through Saturday, June 26, just three days after its launch on June 24.

"This is the most successful product launch in Apple's history," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "Even so, we apologize to those customers who were turned away because we did not have enough supply."



iPhone 4 is already available in the USA, UK, France, Germany and Japan and will be available in an additional 18 countries by the end of July—Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, the company states.