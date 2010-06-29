Remploy Electronics strengthens prototyping service

UK based EMS provider Remploy Electronics has entered in to a partnership with Electronic Assembly Services (EASL) as part of it's ongoing strategy of increasing the breadth and depth of services it offers.

EASL are a prototyping specialist who can offer very fast turn-around on prototype build quantities as well as design for manufacture expertise.



This will complement Remploy's strengths and allow the company to offer an enhanced ‘one shop stop' service for design through to volume manufacture.