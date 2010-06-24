Bosch starts expansion in Hungary

A major expansion of one of the Bosch Group’s plants in Miskolc got under way yesterday (23 June 2010). It is said to create 400 new jobs before the end of 2010 and represents an investment of HUF 6.5 billion (around EUR 23 million).

The development will double the Bosch Group’s production capacity for automotive technology in Miskolc.At present, Bosch operations in Miskolc comprise a plant belonging to the electrical power tool division, Robert Bosch Power Tool Kft, manufacturer and developer of power tools, and the automotive parts plant Robert Bosch Energy and Body Systems Kft., whose products include starter motors, generators, wiper systems, blower motors and actuators.The new manufacturing facility will be connected to the latter, and is planned to open by May 2011. Currently, Bosch has more than 2000 associates in Miskolc. Bosch has been present in Hungary for 111 years, and this development is another expression of its longterm commitment to Hungary and the Miskolc region.“The proposal for expansion at Miskolc was first put forward in 2006, in response to the rapid growth in the plant’s order book. The plant is now running at full capacity. The expansion will broaden the existing range and enable us to strengthen our leading position on the European supplier market,” said Miskolc Plant Manager Klaus Leupold.