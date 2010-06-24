Electronics Production | June 24, 2010
Why China’s Foxconn will hurt the global economy more than the BP oil spill
The financial markets have been rocked by the BP oil spill. But, there’s another incident – one that happened halfway around the world – that could have a much greater impact on the global economy, according to a new article from Money Morning.
According to investors web site Money Morning, the financial markets have been rocked by the BP oil spill. But, there’s another development – happening halfway around the world – that could have a much greater impact on the global economy, according to a new article from Money Morning.
The incident? The tragic suicides of 10 workers at Foxconn International Holdings in China – all because of a dispute about wages.
Before this month, chances are pretty good that you’d never even heard of Taiwan’s Foxconn International Holdings. And yet, Foxconn is one of the world’s most-important manufacturers – with a list of clients that includes Intel, Sony, Apple and Microsoft.
Now, Foxconn is at the centre of the revolution over labour costs that is currently unfolding in Mainland China.
And, in the wake of China loosening the yuan’s de facto peg to the dollar, the Foxconn incident could prove to be more than an isolated incident. In fact, the Foxconn incident could hit the global economy much harder than even the BP oil spill.
Money Morning contributing editor Martin Hutchinson, a former merchant banker and market historian, thinks that China’s decision to let the yuan appreciate against the U.S. dollar will actually magnify the impact of this incident.
“If the Chinese currency strengthens, the yuan-denominated wage increases will have an even-more-inflationary effect on the cost of China-made goods selling at your local Wal-Mart," says Hutchinson.
Find out more about the “Foxconn Effect” in: Why China’s Foxconn Will Hurt the Global Economy More Than the BP Oil Spill. The full article is posted on the Money Morning web site.
http://moneymorning.com/2010/06/22/foxconn/
The incident? The tragic suicides of 10 workers at Foxconn International Holdings in China – all because of a dispute about wages.
Before this month, chances are pretty good that you’d never even heard of Taiwan’s Foxconn International Holdings. And yet, Foxconn is one of the world’s most-important manufacturers – with a list of clients that includes Intel, Sony, Apple and Microsoft.
Now, Foxconn is at the centre of the revolution over labour costs that is currently unfolding in Mainland China.
And, in the wake of China loosening the yuan’s de facto peg to the dollar, the Foxconn incident could prove to be more than an isolated incident. In fact, the Foxconn incident could hit the global economy much harder than even the BP oil spill.
Money Morning contributing editor Martin Hutchinson, a former merchant banker and market historian, thinks that China’s decision to let the yuan appreciate against the U.S. dollar will actually magnify the impact of this incident.
“If the Chinese currency strengthens, the yuan-denominated wage increases will have an even-more-inflationary effect on the cost of China-made goods selling at your local Wal-Mart," says Hutchinson.
Find out more about the “Foxconn Effect” in: Why China’s Foxconn Will Hurt the Global Economy More Than the BP Oil Spill. The full article is posted on the Money Morning web site.
http://moneymorning.com/2010/06/22/foxconn/
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments