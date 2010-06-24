Management changes at Elcoteq

Dr. Sándor Csányi has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Elcoteq SE with immediate effect. Dr Csányi was elected to the Company's Board as a new member at the Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2010. Dr Csányi resigns from the Board at his own request and due to personal reasons.