Bosch supplies electronics to new super police car

Carbon Motors will team up with Bosch Engineering to develop the electrical architecture of the super police car Carbon E7.

Bosch Engineering, with offices in Farmington Hills, Mich., will lead the development of the electrical architecture for the Carbon E7 including integrating key aspects of the law enforcement vehicle such as emergency lights, communications equipment, WMD threat detection capabilities, automatic license plate recognition systems, radar, and sirens as well as Carbon’s own proprietary ORCA (On-Board Rapid Command Architecture).



"Carbon Motors is delighted to announce Bosch as its partner in key areas of the Carbon E7’s development,” said Trevor J Rudderham, executive vice president and chief development officer. “Dependable and reliable electrical function in law enforcement vehicles is a critical requirement for our first-responders – especially when in harm’s way. Having the world’s leading experts in this field from Bosch on our team will be a huge asset and will further support the successful execution of this critical part of our program."