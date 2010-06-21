Incap to expand in India

Incap has signed a partnership agreement with Kenyan Thames Electricals.

According to the agreement, Incap will design and manufacture inverters for the customer, with the first production sets being delivered in August. It is estimated that a total of 5,000 - 8,000 units will be delivered to the customer this year. Later on, the annual revenue from these products is estimated to amount to approximately one million euro. The product is designed by Incap and, in addition to Africa, it is also sold to customers in India under two other brands.



Asia and Africa have a growing demand for this type of devices because they are used for power supply during power failures. The local electrical infrastructure is unstable and the uninterrupted operation of electrical appliances used in households can be secured using inverters. During the first stage, Incap will manufacture 800 VA and 1,400 VA inverters, with the aim of expanding the product family up to 5,000 VA in the following production stage. In addition to the inverters range, Incap will also design and manufacture different variants of voltage regulators and power supply units under a brand owned by Thames Electricals.



For Incap, this agreement is a head start in marketing the company's own products in the emerging markets. The company has grown its design team in India and will continue to strengthen its resources. Currently, a total of 25 designers are working in India, and the objective is to increase the size of the team to 35 designers by the end of the year.