Balda: Concentration of Chinese production in Beijing

Balda concentrates mass production of plastic assemblies for the mobile phone industry in China at the Beijing production site.

“This package of measures intensifies the proximity to the customer and exploits synergies forcefully”, explained Rainer Mohr, Balda AG´s Chief Financial Officer. The Group will transfer suitable projects planned for the Suzhou site, located near Shanghai, to Beijing.



“The site, situated near the airport of the Chinese capital, will organize manufacturing processes optimally with the most up-to-date technology. As of July of this year, the production plant offers the best prerequisites for highly efficient production methods”, he stated.