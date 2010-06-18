Grander, Better, Nicer ... We cannot live without it

Apple has hit a nerve with people around the globe with its new iPhone. Better, sleeker, shinier … and that is just the outside.

New apps, feature here and there and everywhere. People have jumped on the hype and civilisation—apparently—cannot survive without the latest iPhone. 600’000 pre-ordered phones on the first day and system crash for Apple and AT&T.



That’s the result of Cupertino-based Wiz-kid Apple presenting a new toy.



Apple even felt obliged to issue a statement and an apology: “Apple and its carrier partners took pre-orders for more than 600’000 of Apple’s new iPhone 4. It was the largest number of pre-orders Apple has ever taken in a single day and was far higher than anticipated, resulting in many order and approval system malfunctions.”



Please note: No it does not walk you dog, water the plants or take your in-laws on day outing. That’s still just rumours. But maybe next year, or the year after ... maybe ...