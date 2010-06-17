ShoreTel extends partnership agreement with Avnet

ShoreTel has extended its partnership agreement with Avnet to include Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, establishing a new regional partnership that builds on the ongoing collaboration in the UK and Europe.

Under the agreement, Avnet will distribute ShoreTel’s solutions, provide affordable ShoreTel financial packages to new partners, and recruit local channel resellers in a highly targeted manner. Joint marketing efforts, end-user lead generation, and training and certification programmes for partners, are specially designed to combine ShoreTel’s UC products and services with Avnet’s local expertise.



“We are extremely pleased and excited to partner with Avnet in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg,” said John Howard, managing director for EMEA at ShoreTel. “Having worked closely with Avnet over the past few years in Australia and the UK, it was an easy choice when looking for a partner to help us continue our growth in the Benelux region.”