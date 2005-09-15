AT&S will start production<br> in Shanghai II in August 2006

AT&S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik AG, the largest printed circuit board manufacturer in Europe and India and one of the three major producer of HDI boards for mobile phones, will be able to start the ramp-up of the production in its second plant in Shanghai already in August 2006, 3 month earlier then expected.

"We urgently need these capacities" declares Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S. "The demand for our printed circuit boards is even stronger then expected and the medium-term developments in the market corresponds to our previews: the consolidation is going on and AT&S is gaining market shares."



Presently AT&S is solely limited because of existing capacities. Nevertheless, because of a good product mix and 100% loading, the revenue guidance for the running fiscal year should be slightly exceeded. For the first half-year - the figures will be released on October 25 - AT&S is reckoning with a year-over-year revenue increase of roughly 13%.