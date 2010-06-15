Indesit to close down in Italy

White Goods manufacturer Indesit is to restructure its Italian operations, which involves the closure of two manufacturing sites.

Indesit has announced plans to consolidate its Italian operations, moving certain production lines from Brembate (Bergamo)—top loading washing machine production—and Refrontolo (Treviso)—special cooking equipment—to other locations. The closure of the facility will affect around 500 staff. Management is to open talks with the trade unions – expected to be concluded by the beginning of the 4th quarter of 2010.



The company also announced an investment plan of EUR 120 million for its Italian operations over the 3-year period 2010-2012.