TCL Group acquires majority of shares in Kelan Circuits

UK based TCL Group has acquired the majority of the shares in Kelan Circuits Ltd.

Kelan was incorporated in 1971 in Harrogate, North Yorkshire to manufacture and supply PCBs to the electronics industry, In 1985 Kelan was acquired by Farnell Electronics and operations were relocated to its current site close by at Boroughbridge, In May 2000 Kelan was purchased from Advance by its management and was owned and managed by Directors Mike Bannard, Roger Howard and Lindsay Edgar. Mike and Roger have decided to leave the industry to pursue their other interests whilst Lindsay remains on the board joined by TCL directors Andrew Grisbrooke and Barry Gilbert.



This acquisition compliments the existing PCB capabilities of the TCL group; UK manufactured single and double sided PCB’s through GSPK Circuits Ltd:volume Far East supply through Daleba Electronics, and thermal circuit manufacturing through DK Thermal Ltd.



The development of the Kelan/TCL relationship over the past few months has served to provide an excellent fit and job security in what is a very difficult marketplace.