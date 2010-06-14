China: Result of Foxconn inquiry to be made public

China is to make the results of an official investigation into the suicides at EMS-giant Foxconn’s manufacturing hub in Shenzhen (China) public.

Zhang Xiaojian, vice-minister for human resources and social security in Beijing, said that the results would be released to the public, but did not specify when, Chinese media reported over the weekend. However, he also stressed that the suicides were not just a reflection of stressful working conditions, but were also related to multiple other causes.