Molex wins patent infringement lawsuit

The Intellectual Property Court (IP Court) of Taiwan ruled in favor of Molex's subsidiary in Taiwan in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Taiwin Electronics Co., Ltd.

The September 2009 suit alleged that Molex combo connector sockets for USB and e-SATA dual plugs sold or offered for sale by Molex Taiwan infringed on the Taiwan Utility Model Patent No. M293552, which is owned by Taiwin Electronics. Molex Taiwan countered the patent infringement claims by asserting that the '552 patent was invalid. The IP Court formally rendered its decision on May 10, 2010. Its review of the factual and legal issues resulted in a dismissal of all Taiwin Electronics' claims against Molex Taiwan.



"We appreciate the court's due diligence and support their decision, which marks the successful resolution of this litigation. Molex Taiwan stands firmly behind our company's intellectual property and the integrity of our innovative connector technology," commented Aldo Lopez, vice president for sales and marketing, Asia/Pacific South, Molex Incorporated.