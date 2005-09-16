Pickering joins LXI

The LXI Consortium today announced that Pickering Interfaces has upgraded their membership to the Strategic Level and assumes a position on the Board of Directors.

LXI (LAN extensions for instrumentation) is a next-generation, LAN-based modular platform standard for automated test systems. As a leading supplier of instrumentation and signal management solutions, Pickering Interfaces expands the base of test and measurement companies supporting the development of the LXI standard.



LXI combines built-in measurement science and PC-standard I/O connectivity from rack-and-stack instruments with the modularity and size reduction of cardcage-based systems. With LXI, engineers are able to leverage the software and measurement accuracy they currently have from their GPIB instruments to the test system. The LXI standard provides a basis for long life-cycle instrumentation implementations that are not limited by bandwidth, software or computer-dependent architectures.



"Pickering's move to be a Strategic Member of the Consortium is indicative of the importance we place on the burgeoning LXI Standard", said David Owen, Business Development Manager for Pickering Interfaces. "The LXI standard being developed by the LXI Consortium will rapidly become a recognized method of instrument communications. Pickering Interfaces will work to ensure the specification develops to support our customer base and the wider adoption of the standard".