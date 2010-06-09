SDI Europe moves to larger premises

US manufacturer of contamination control equipment and consumables, SDI, has moved its European operation to new larger premises in Breda, Netherlands.

Craig Brawley, responsible for sales in Europe, remarked: “Once again, sales have outstripped our forecast - we needed larger premises after winning contracts from several significant adhesive product users. Distributors and end users throughout Europe are enjoying having inexpensive, but quality adhesive products for their dust-critical applications available on their doorstep.”



In addition to the new Breda facility, SDI has offices in the UK and Poland, and an industry-specific network of distributors throughout Europe.