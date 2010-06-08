Xi An Zoomlight invests in Aixtron equipment

LED manufacturer Xi An ZoomView placed an order for 2 Crius production deposition systems in a 31x2 inch configuration in the 4Q/2009. Delivery commences in 2Q/2010 or 3Q/2010.

Both reactors will be used for GaN HB-LED production. The local Aixtron support team will be installing and commissioning the new reactors at the company’s new production facility.



Chief Technical Officer of Xi An ZoomView, Dr. Li PeiXian comments, “The primary reason we have selected the Aixtron MOCVD systems is because of their good margin for further uniformity tuning. This is very important for high end HB LED production. Secondly, our technical partner XI DIAN University has been entirely satisfied with their Aixtron SiC MOCVD system and its performance. The good productivity plus the responsive local process and engineering support convinced us that Aixtron systems were the best choice for us.”