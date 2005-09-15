MYDATA to enter new business area

MYDATA automation will in November, on the Productronica trade show in Munich, launch a new product, MY500. The product is a new concept to applying solder paste on PCB, printed curcuit boards.

The Product will represent a new business area in MYDATA automation and is a result of large investments in R&D over a period of years.



Skanditek holds 93 percent of it´s subsidiary MYDATA automation