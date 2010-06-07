Catch22: To get a job you need a job

Some companies are not prepared to consider any job applications from unemployed workers.

EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics, based in Angleton, Texas, is apparently looking for a quality engineer. However, the job-ad at recruitment agency The People Place apparently states the following: "Client will not consider/review anyone NOT currently employed regardless of the reason", writes the Huffington Post.



Another company that will only employ currently employed people is mobile phone giant Sony Ericsson (Although the notice has apparently been removed.). They are currently looking for staff (180 to be exact) for their new location in Buckhead (USA). And here too, the job-ad announced: "No unemployed candidates will be considered at all."