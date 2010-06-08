Qualcomm invests in Anteryon

Qualcomm has made a strategic investment in Anteryon as part of its European investment fund. Terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

Investment funds will be used for the WaferOptics optical module production technology and Anteryon’s Asia production facility expansion.



"This new investment will enable us to boost our worldwide manufacturing facilities, including extension of the facilities in Eindhoven and the set up of a new state of the art production facility in the Far East. In order to meet the high-volume market demand, we will also investigate additional ways of scaling our business, such as partnering with other players in the supply chain and/or licensing our technology", states Gert Jan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon.