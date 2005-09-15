Electronics Production | September 15, 2005
X-FAB not to acquire Infineon plant in Perlach
During discussions in the past weeks initiated by Infineon, Infineon Technologies AG Munich, and X-FAB Semiconductor Foundries AG, Erfurt, concluded that X-FAB will not take over the Infineon plant in Perlach.
Both X-FAB and Infineon were prepared to make concessions to continue operations at the site and safeguard jobs. After investigating the matter in depth it proved, however, that there is no long-term guarantee of running the Perlach site with economic success and preserving the jobs.
Reinhard Ploss, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Group at Infineon, said, "We regret the development and would have welcomed selling the site and preserving the jobs. The discussions were very constructive and included long and intensive negotiations. Nevertheless a takeover by X-FAB was not possible due to the specific conditions in Perlach."
Hans-Jürgen Straub, CEO of X-FAB, stated, "We would have liked to continue operating the Perlach plant as a semiconductor site and we explored the full limit of possibilities as we assessed the takeover risks in light of the objectives of X-FAB as a whole. However, the economic and structural deficits in Perlach were insurmountable."
