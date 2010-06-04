Elcoteq: right decision to stay in Estonia

The EMS-provider Elcoteq believes it was the right decision to continue manufacturing in Estonia.

"Estonia is recovering first because the economy was stronger in the beginning," said Heikki Maki, vice president of EMS-provider Elcoteq to Business Week. The country's quicker path to recovery would 'justify Elcoteq's decision to keep its Tallinn factory open'.



The EMS-provider has been operating in Estonia since 1992 and has currently around 160 staff.