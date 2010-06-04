21 former Flex-Ability employees are back at work

After the aquisition of PCB manufacturer Flex-Ability by Falcon PCB group, a group of 21 former employees has returned to work.

Neil Martin, the Falcon PCB Group chairman, told Peterlee Mail: "We have interviewed and re-employed 21 of the staff and that is where we are starting. We have not had a lot of time to look at the business and do due diligence. We have had to do a quick deal to save the customer base and prevent it going elsewhere."



He also said that we feels confident in the future and that there might be possibilities for others to return too. The order book of GBP 500'000 (around EUR 600'000) was looking good.