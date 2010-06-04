Troubles for Foxconn will not end

Another young Foxconn employee has died at the end of May it emerged. It is not clear why the 28-year old died, but Foxconn states it was not work related.

The cause of the death was being investigated and "we have found nothing to support any allegation that it was work-related", Foxconn is cited in several reports in saying. However, relatives claim that the engineer died of work stress. He had apparently worked 34 hours without a break shortly before his collapse.