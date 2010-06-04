Bepe Electronics invests

Bepe Electronics has invested in a new screen printer due to an increase in manufacturing volumes.

Bepe Electronics, based in Alingsås (Sweden), has invested in a EKRA E1 II. The company had already purchased a similar machine, an EKRA E1, in 1998, which has been running ever since without problems. Bepe therefore decided to stick with the ‘Known and Proven’.



Bepe Electronics was founded in 1980. A change of ownership occurred in 2005. The company used to be a supplier to Swedish white goods giant Electrolux. However, that changed when Electrolux moved their production to Italy. Currently, Bepe Electronics has a rather diversified customer group, serving different segments. “Not a single customer contributes more that 10% to our turnover”, says Frederick Järås.



The company currently has an annual turnover of SEK 40 million (around EUR 400’000) and employs 33 staff. After ending 2009 with continued profitability, Bepe Electronics now has a record order backlog. The company has already hired new staff and is even looking to hire 1 or 2 more. As many others in the industry too, the company is affected by component shortages. But Frederick Järås is very optimistic about the future and the growing amount of orders.