Foxconn has increased wages; Others will not

EMS-provider Foxconn has—after the recent incidents at their Chinese production facility—increased wages by 30%. Other Taiwan-based notebook makers are not willing to follow.

Compal, Quanta and Wistron—all run manufacturing facilities in China—will not follow Foxconn’s example and increase wages for their Chinese workers, writes Focus Taiwan.



Compal Electronics have apparently raised wages in 2009 and demands from Chinese authorities are met. There are no plans for a further pay rise. Quanta Computer said it followed the requirements of the Chinese government. Wistron believes itself to be very competitive in employee compensation and sees no need for a pay hike, the report continued.