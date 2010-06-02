Sony to close down in Hungary

Japan-based electronics giant Sony is to close down its production at its Hungarian manufacturing site in Gödöllö, Hungary (legal name: Sony Hungária Kft.,Gödöllö TEC).

Sony Hungária Kft.,Gödöllö TEC which manufactures Blu-ray Disc players and DVD recorders, is scheduled to cease operations by the end of December 2010 and its operations will be transferred to Sony's manufacturing site in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (legal name: Sony EMCS (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd.).



The facility currently has around 550 staff.