EPCOS sets up joint venture with Xindeco

EPCOS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of passive electronic components, has signed an agreement with the Chinese conglomerate Xiamen Xindeco Co., Ltd. (Xindeco) to set up the joint venture EPCOS (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (EPCOS (Xiamen)).

The joint venture will manufacture aluminum electrolytic capacitors, which for example are used in industrial electronics applications.



EPCOS, which is Europe's leading manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, will hold a 60% stake in EPCOS (Xiamen). The joint venture will make it possible to serve the rapidly growing local Chinese market from a low-cost manufacturing location. The capacitors manufactured by EPCOS (Xiamen) will be sold exclusively via EPCOS sales channels.



EPCOS (Xiamen) will be headquartered in Xiamen, a coastal city with 1.3 million inhabitants located some 350 kilometers northeast of Hong Kong.