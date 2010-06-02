Sarantel to outsource to Elcoteq

Sarantel Group PLC has signed a Letter of Intent with EMS-provider Elcoteq SE to outsource its assembly, test and supply chain processes.

The initiative is expected to generate annual production savings of approximately GBP 0.5 million (around EUR 600'000) for the manufacturer of high-performance, miniature antennas for mobile and wireless devices.



The transfer of these processes and associated equipment should be completed by the end of 2010, with little or no disruption to supplies. The exceptional costs arising on the consequent restructuring are approximately GBP 50'000 (around EUR 60'000).



David Wither, Chief Executive, commented: "This is an important development that will significantly reduce our costs and simplify our business so we can focus on developing the next generation of innovative antennas for consumer and high-value markets."