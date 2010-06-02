Merge between Cyncorna and Scanditron completed

OEM International has completed the sale of the entire operations within Division Production Technology to Elektronikgruppen according to the agreement signed the 30th of April 2010.

The Division is composed of the company group Cyncrona which markets and sells production equipment and service deals for the electronics industry.



Cyncrona will be part of Scanditron which belongs to the EG Production Technology business area of the company group ElektronikGruppen.



Scanditron market and sells production equipment for the electronics industry in s in the Nordic, Baltic countries and Poland.